16671 Peale Lane

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 5 Bedroom Harbor House with 45' Boat Dock! - Check out our new 3D Tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PeN9pr9idsq



Wonderful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house with a 45' boat dock. Beautiful and spacious home offers plenty of entertainment space with very large living areas plus lots of beautiful outdoor space along the channel. Huge gourmet kitchen features Viking and Sub-Zero appliances with plenty of storage and counter space including a large breakfast bar plus beautiful bay window with lovely views of the water. Large rear living room features cozy fireplace with 65" HDTV mounted over the mantle and opens up to the spacious back patio that overlooks the harbor. 1 large bedroom with attached full bath on ground level. All other spacious bedrooms upstairs with lovely master suite featuring private sitting room with fireplace plus private balcony overlooking the water.



Located in on peaceful Gilbert Island in the Huntington Harbor. A short walk to the sands of Sunset Beach with plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment close by. $7500/mo rental price includes the 45 ' boat dock.



To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@rpmcoast.com. Available for move in on January 5th 2018 with 12 month lease and $7500 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@rpmcoast.com



