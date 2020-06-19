All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16671 Peale Lane

16671 Peale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16671 Peale Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 5 Bedroom Harbor House with 45' Boat Dock! - Check out our new 3D Tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PeN9pr9idsq

Wonderful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house with a 45' boat dock. Beautiful and spacious home offers plenty of entertainment space with very large living areas plus lots of beautiful outdoor space along the channel. Huge gourmet kitchen features Viking and Sub-Zero appliances with plenty of storage and counter space including a large breakfast bar plus beautiful bay window with lovely views of the water. Large rear living room features cozy fireplace with 65" HDTV mounted over the mantle and opens up to the spacious back patio that overlooks the harbor. 1 large bedroom with attached full bath on ground level. All other spacious bedrooms upstairs with lovely master suite featuring private sitting room with fireplace plus private balcony overlooking the water.

Located in on peaceful Gilbert Island in the Huntington Harbor. A short walk to the sands of Sunset Beach with plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment close by. $7500/mo rental price includes the 45 ' boat dock.

To schedule a showing please contact Maria Arce at 714-795-7036 or maria@rpmcoast.com. Available for move in on January 5th 2018 with 12 month lease and $7500 deposit on approved credit. $39 application fee. $225 Move in/Move out inspection fee. Renter's or tenant liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information, please contact Property Manager, hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4653287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16671 Peale Lane have any available units?
16671 Peale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16671 Peale Lane have?
Some of 16671 Peale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16671 Peale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16671 Peale Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16671 Peale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16671 Peale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16671 Peale Lane offer parking?
No, 16671 Peale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16671 Peale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16671 Peale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16671 Peale Lane have a pool?
No, 16671 Peale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16671 Peale Lane have accessible units?
No, 16671 Peale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16671 Peale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16671 Peale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16671 Peale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16671 Peale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
