Lovely ground level Condo in the peaceful Harbor Gardens community. No one above or below you! This home has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a shared 2 car garage. There are also two extra sheds for storage and a community laundry facility. Home comes with a refrigerator for your use. Close to the freeway, shopping centers, and down town Huntington Beach!