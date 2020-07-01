All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

16592 Wellington

16592 Wellington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16592 Wellington Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
3 Bd 2 Ba 1925sf Home Huntington Harbor CA $3,950 - Property Id: 270854

Mid Century Modern style 3Bd, 2Ba, 1,927sf HB home Gilbert Island. Dbl door entry. 1 story home is open , airy entry w/ tall glass windows across lg LR and DR looking out over back yard. Large LR with fireplace, DR, and Kitch w/white cabinetry and counter tops, black glass electric cook top, DBL oven, frig, dishwasher, breakfast bar w/seating, open to fam rm New gray scale wood look vinyl flooring. Lg master w/ en-suite dressing area, 2 lg wardrobes, separate shower, toilet room. Full bath in hall w/ 2 other good sized bdrms. 2car garage w/ w / d has direct access to the home. Back yard features a large entertainment area with fire pit and several fruit trees. Home is conveniently located near an endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation that Huntington Harbor, Sunset Beach, Bolsa Chica Wetlands have to offer, including boating, paddle boarding, kayaking, swimming, surfing, boogie boarding, kite surfing, walking, hiking, bike riding. Small dog may be ok.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270854
Property Id 270854

(RLNE5741474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16592 Wellington have any available units?
16592 Wellington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16592 Wellington have?
Some of 16592 Wellington's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16592 Wellington currently offering any rent specials?
16592 Wellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16592 Wellington pet-friendly?
Yes, 16592 Wellington is pet friendly.
Does 16592 Wellington offer parking?
Yes, 16592 Wellington offers parking.
Does 16592 Wellington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16592 Wellington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16592 Wellington have a pool?
No, 16592 Wellington does not have a pool.
Does 16592 Wellington have accessible units?
No, 16592 Wellington does not have accessible units.
Does 16592 Wellington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16592 Wellington has units with dishwashers.
Does 16592 Wellington have units with air conditioning?
No, 16592 Wellington does not have units with air conditioning.

