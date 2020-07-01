16592 Wellington

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

3 Bd 2 Ba 1925sf Home Huntington Harbor CA $3,950 - Property Id: 270854



Mid Century Modern style 3Bd, 2Ba, 1,927sf HB home Gilbert Island. Dbl door entry. 1 story home is open , airy entry w/ tall glass windows across lg LR and DR looking out over back yard. Large LR with fireplace, DR, and Kitch w/white cabinetry and counter tops, black glass electric cook top, DBL oven, frig, dishwasher, breakfast bar w/seating, open to fam rm New gray scale wood look vinyl flooring. Lg master w/ en-suite dressing area, 2 lg wardrobes, separate shower, toilet room. Full bath in hall w/ 2 other good sized bdrms. 2car garage w/ w / d has direct access to the home. Back yard features a large entertainment area with fire pit and several fruit trees. Home is conveniently located near an endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation that Huntington Harbor, Sunset Beach, Bolsa Chica Wetlands have to offer, including boating, paddle boarding, kayaking, swimming, surfing, boogie boarding, kite surfing, walking, hiking, bike riding. Small dog may be ok.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270854

Property Id 270854



(RLNE5741474)