Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

16562 Sabot Ln

16562 Sabot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16562 Sabot Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The apt. in a four-plex is on the ground level with no one above you. The master bedroom has a private bathroom. Recently remodeled with wood laminate plank flooring throughout the apt. except tile flooring in the bathrooms. Kitchen & bathrooms have granite counter tops. There are four ceiling fans/light fixtures and recessed lighting in the kitchen. Ice maker, central heating, vertical blinds and cabinet space galore. Double=pane vinyl, tinted windows & sliders throughout the entire building.
Garage w/remote control. Washer & dryer hook-ups. Extra-large private patio.

Water, trash and gardener paid by owner.
The building and premises are a smoke-free environment. No Pets.

Please do not disturb the residents. There is not a "for rent" sign on the building at this time.
Thank you for interest.

Please Call me at 714-846-0261 If interested

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16562 Sabot Ln have any available units?
16562 Sabot Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16562 Sabot Ln have?
Some of 16562 Sabot Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16562 Sabot Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16562 Sabot Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16562 Sabot Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16562 Sabot Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16562 Sabot Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16562 Sabot Ln offers parking.
Does 16562 Sabot Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16562 Sabot Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16562 Sabot Ln have a pool?
No, 16562 Sabot Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16562 Sabot Ln have accessible units?
No, 16562 Sabot Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16562 Sabot Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16562 Sabot Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16562 Sabot Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16562 Sabot Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
