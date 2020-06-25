16562 Sabot Ln

Amenities
The apt. in a four-plex is on the ground level with no one above you. The master bedroom has a private bathroom. Recently remodeled with wood laminate plank flooring throughout the apt. except tile flooring in the bathrooms. Kitchen & bathrooms have granite counter tops. There are four ceiling fans/light fixtures and recessed lighting in the kitchen. Ice maker, central heating, vertical blinds and cabinet space galore. Double=pane vinyl, tinted windows & sliders throughout the entire building.
Garage w/remote control. Washer & dryer hook-ups. Extra-large private patio.
Water, trash and gardener paid by owner.
The building and premises are a smoke-free environment. No Pets.
Please do not disturb the residents. There is not a "for rent" sign on the building at this time.
Thank you for interest.
Please Call me at 714-846-0261 If interested