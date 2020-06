Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled one year ago and looking good. On a cul de sac with plenty of upgrades. Four bedrooms plus a den, office, or 5th bedroom. Low maintenance landscaping front and rear, including turf in front yard. Kitchen and appliances one year old with granite counters and newer cabinets, flooring, upgraded baths, smooth ceilings. Large curved driveway. Available by end of February. Refrigerator, washer and dryer available to be maintained by tenant.