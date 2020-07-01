All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:28 AM

16521 Harbour Lane

16521 Harbour Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16521 Harbour Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
If you are looking for a lovely, exciting & relaxing place to enjoy living - here it is! This beautifully remodeled, two level, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit on the water with 30 ft. boat dock just off your cantilevered patio which extends over the water. Fantastic views, front row seat for the Holiday Boat Parade along with enjoying the activity of sail boat lessons and other boating activity on one of the largest bays, Christiana Bay in Huntington Harbour. Also, the sunsets are incredible!! Large master bedroom with balcony overlooking the water, plantation shutters, large double shower, double sinks, dressing area and private toilet area. Lots of closet space. Large 2nd bedroom, 2 closets and nicely appointed bathroom. Gourmet kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops all appliances, washer & dryer, breakfast bar with 4 bar stools and a separate dining area. Wood burning fireplace in the living room, plantation shutters and awesome views. His and Her separate garages with extra storage space. Mail delivered through a mail slot directly into your home. Swimming pool and spa close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16521 Harbour Lane have any available units?
16521 Harbour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16521 Harbour Lane have?
Some of 16521 Harbour Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16521 Harbour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16521 Harbour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16521 Harbour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16521 Harbour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16521 Harbour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16521 Harbour Lane offers parking.
Does 16521 Harbour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16521 Harbour Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16521 Harbour Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16521 Harbour Lane has a pool.
Does 16521 Harbour Lane have accessible units?
No, 16521 Harbour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16521 Harbour Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16521 Harbour Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16521 Harbour Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16521 Harbour Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

