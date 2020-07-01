16521 Harbour Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

If you are looking for a lovely, exciting & relaxing place to enjoy living - here it is! This beautifully remodeled, two level, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit on the water with 30 ft. boat dock just off your cantilevered patio which extends over the water. Fantastic views, front row seat for the Holiday Boat Parade along with enjoying the activity of sail boat lessons and other boating activity on one of the largest bays, Christiana Bay in Huntington Harbour. Also, the sunsets are incredible!! Large master bedroom with balcony overlooking the water, plantation shutters, large double shower, double sinks, dressing area and private toilet area. Lots of closet space. Large 2nd bedroom, 2 closets and nicely appointed bathroom. Gourmet kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops all appliances, washer & dryer, breakfast bar with 4 bar stools and a separate dining area. Wood burning fireplace in the living room, plantation shutters and awesome views. His and Her separate garages with extra storage space. Mail delivered through a mail slot directly into your home. Swimming pool and spa close by.