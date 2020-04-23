All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

16362 Woodstock Lane

16362 Woodstock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16362 Woodstock Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
Single Level Home In A Great Location! This Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Boast A Large Open Formal Living room/Dinning Room Combination With High Ceilings and Cozy Fireplace. Kitchen Has An Eat In Area, Lots of Cabinets, Gas Range/Oven And Plenty Of Natural Light. Home Was Recently Painted and New Carpet Installed In The Bedrooms and Living Room. One Of The Best Features Of This Home Is The Enclosed Private Courtyard Directly Across From The Kitchen. You Can Entertain And Relax In This Tranquil Space. Bedrooms Are Generous In Size. Backyard Is Private. Walking Distance to Marina High School, Saint Bonaventure Church, Shops, Grocery Store and Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16362 Woodstock Lane have any available units?
16362 Woodstock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16362 Woodstock Lane have?
Some of 16362 Woodstock Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16362 Woodstock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16362 Woodstock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16362 Woodstock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16362 Woodstock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16362 Woodstock Lane offer parking?
No, 16362 Woodstock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16362 Woodstock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16362 Woodstock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16362 Woodstock Lane have a pool?
No, 16362 Woodstock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16362 Woodstock Lane have accessible units?
No, 16362 Woodstock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16362 Woodstock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16362 Woodstock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16362 Woodstock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16362 Woodstock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
