16121 Malaga Lane

Amenities
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets. No Smoking.
Cross Streets: Beach Blvd. / Edinger Ave.
Shown by appointment only.
