16121 Malaga Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets. No Smoking.



Cross Streets: Beach Blvd. / Edinger Ave.



Shown by appointment only.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.



(RLNE5823969)