Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16121 Malaga Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

16121 Malaga Lane

16121 Malaga Lane · (714) 963-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16121 Malaga Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16121 Malaga Lane - D · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets. No Smoking.

Cross Streets: Beach Blvd. / Edinger Ave.

Shown by appointment only.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.

(RLNE5823969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16121 Malaga Lane have any available units?
16121 Malaga Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16121 Malaga Lane have?
Some of 16121 Malaga Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16121 Malaga Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16121 Malaga Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16121 Malaga Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16121 Malaga Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16121 Malaga Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16121 Malaga Lane does offer parking.
Does 16121 Malaga Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16121 Malaga Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16121 Malaga Lane have a pool?
No, 16121 Malaga Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16121 Malaga Lane have accessible units?
No, 16121 Malaga Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16121 Malaga Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16121 Malaga Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16121 Malaga Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16121 Malaga Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
