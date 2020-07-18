1610 Pacific Coast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

CALL LISA KAROS TO SEE THIS oceanfront RENTAL.



This One of a kind CUSTOM OCEANFRONT ESTATE has Sprawling Panoramic Forever Ocean Views at every level!. Huntington Beach Pier & Catalina are directly in front of you. 3 spacious decks for Ocean viewing with dual Pane sliders & sound engineered insulation. This partially furnished 4000 SF Estate boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 full bath 2 sets of stairs and an ELEVATOR! 2nd level kitchen & family room have views looking out to Ocean, an oversized granite island, all thermador appliances, 6 burner stove, wine chiller, Italian wrought iron pantry door, warming drawer & a custom stone kitchen hood. Designer stone in each bath from Eurobath. Entire 3rd floor master suite features office, large deck, full ocean views, custom faux walls, chandelier, fireplace & large walk-in closet. Romantic bath has marble floors, counters, 3 crystal chandeliers, & an oversized stone rain shower with a custom mosaic design. Newer exterior paint, tank-less water-heater, New dual AC units. Attached 4 CAR Tandem garage/lots of built in storage plus 22' long driveway for 2 cars make easy parking at the beach. Enough parking for 6 cars! It doesn't get better than this. Don't miss this quintessential Southern Ca. lifestyle! Watch the video too. http://www.utmshowcase3.com/1610pchnewmls.html