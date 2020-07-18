All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

1610 Pacific Coast

1610 Pacific Coast Highway · (714) 335-4546
Location

1610 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
CALL LISA KAROS TO SEE THIS oceanfront RENTAL. 714-335-4546

This One of a kind CUSTOM OCEANFRONT ESTATE has Sprawling Panoramic Forever Ocean Views at every level!. Huntington Beach Pier & Catalina are directly in front of you. 3 spacious decks for Ocean viewing with dual Pane sliders & sound engineered insulation. This partially furnished 4000 SF Estate boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 full bath 2 sets of stairs and an ELEVATOR! 2nd level kitchen & family room have views looking out to Ocean, an oversized granite island, all thermador appliances, 6 burner stove, wine chiller, Italian wrought iron pantry door, warming drawer & a custom stone kitchen hood. Designer stone in each bath from Eurobath. Entire 3rd floor master suite features office, large deck, full ocean views, custom faux walls, chandelier, fireplace & large walk-in closet. Romantic bath has marble floors, counters, 3 crystal chandeliers, & an oversized stone rain shower with a custom mosaic design. Newer exterior paint, tank-less water-heater, New dual AC units. Attached 4 CAR Tandem garage/lots of built in storage plus 22' long driveway for 2 cars make easy parking at the beach. Enough parking for 6 cars! It doesn't get better than this. Don't miss this quintessential Southern Ca. lifestyle! Watch the video too. http://www.utmshowcase3.com/1610pchnewmls.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Pacific Coast have any available units?
1610 Pacific Coast has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1610 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 1610 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1610 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 1610 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 1610 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 1610 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1610 Pacific Coast has units with air conditioning.
