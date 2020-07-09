Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68641ea04d ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/68641ea04d/15982-mariner-dr-huntington-beach-ca-92649 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9742PuEe2Mk 2 Bedroom Luxury Condo overlooking Huntington Harbor in Sunset Beach. Condo has 1330 square feet, a master bedroom, master bathroom, hall room, full hall bathroom, kitchen, family room, and balcony with a harbor view. Unit is located in a gated community and comes with one garage spot and one covered parking. Additional guest parking is available. There is a boat slip that can fit 25ft to 30ft. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $3,300 DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $6,600 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,330 PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Right on the Harbour! Located in Sunset Beach. FLOORING: Carpet and Tile. GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car Garage with 1 dedicated covered spot. Guest parking available. *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Oven, and Dishwasher *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: condominium unit YEAR BUILT: 1964 ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*