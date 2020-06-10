15921 Carrie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Stunning, upgraded, single level, 4 bedroom home is well maintained and located in a highly desirable neighborhood just steps to Circle View Elementary School. As soon as you walk in, you're greeted by a huge open concept living room with dining. The custom gourmet kitchen is a delight featuring a large stainless-steel range, range hood and a deep stainless steel dual sink with granite countertops. The front and backyard are very clean with mature trees and fruit trees. There are recessed lights throughout and brand-new vinyl wood flooring has been installed.

The large room in the back can be used as an office or bedroom. All bedrooms are generous in size with plenty of closet space. Other features include newer AC, new tankless water heater, newer roof, new driveway, newly painted interior and exterior. Located near award-winning schools, Golden West College, Bella Terra, the Beach and more! This home will not last!