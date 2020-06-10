All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
15921 Carrie Lane
15921 Carrie Lane

15921 Carrie Lane
Location

15921 Carrie Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning, upgraded, single level, 4 bedroom home is well maintained and located in a highly desirable neighborhood just steps to Circle View Elementary School. As soon as you walk in, you're greeted by a huge open concept living room with dining. The custom gourmet kitchen is a delight featuring a large stainless-steel range, range hood and a deep stainless steel dual sink with granite countertops. The front and backyard are very clean with mature trees and fruit trees. There are recessed lights throughout and brand-new vinyl wood flooring has been installed.
The large room in the back can be used as an office or bedroom. All bedrooms are generous in size with plenty of closet space. Other features include newer AC, new tankless water heater, newer roof, new driveway, newly painted interior and exterior. Located near award-winning schools, Golden West College, Bella Terra, the Beach and more! This home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15921 Carrie Lane have any available units?
15921 Carrie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15921 Carrie Lane have?
Some of 15921 Carrie Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15921 Carrie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15921 Carrie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15921 Carrie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15921 Carrie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15921 Carrie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15921 Carrie Lane offers parking.
Does 15921 Carrie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15921 Carrie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15921 Carrie Lane have a pool?
No, 15921 Carrie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15921 Carrie Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 15921 Carrie Lane has accessible units.
Does 15921 Carrie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15921 Carrie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15921 Carrie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15921 Carrie Lane has units with air conditioning.
