Huntington Beach, CA
15802 Plymouth Lane
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

15802 Plymouth Lane

15802 Plymouth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15802 Plymouth Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous single-level 3 BR and 2 bath home in a sought-after Huntington Beach neighborhood! Pride of ownership is exemplified throughout this impeccably-maintained home. Perfect layout provides kitchen that overlooks the living area, family room, and backyard. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet storage and next to a convenient inside laundry room. Owners have completed many upgrades including: vinyl windows, scraped ceilings, granite kitchen counters, laminated wood flooring, designer paint, rain gutters, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15802 Plymouth Lane have any available units?
15802 Plymouth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15802 Plymouth Lane have?
Some of 15802 Plymouth Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15802 Plymouth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15802 Plymouth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15802 Plymouth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15802 Plymouth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15802 Plymouth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15802 Plymouth Lane offers parking.
Does 15802 Plymouth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15802 Plymouth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15802 Plymouth Lane have a pool?
No, 15802 Plymouth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15802 Plymouth Lane have accessible units?
No, 15802 Plymouth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15802 Plymouth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15802 Plymouth Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15802 Plymouth Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15802 Plymouth Lane has units with air conditioning.

