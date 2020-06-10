15802 Plymouth Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous single-level 3 BR and 2 bath home in a sought-after Huntington Beach neighborhood! Pride of ownership is exemplified throughout this impeccably-maintained home. Perfect layout provides kitchen that overlooks the living area, family room, and backyard. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet storage and next to a convenient inside laundry room. Owners have completed many upgrades including: vinyl windows, scraped ceilings, granite kitchen counters, laminated wood flooring, designer paint, rain gutters, and more!