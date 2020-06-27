All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
15742 Wicklow Lane
15742 Wicklow Lane

15742 Wicklow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15742 Wicklow Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously remodeled Single Family Home in great Huntington Beach neighborhood. This property has a great open floorplan and has just been completely redone with numerous upgrades and amenities including: stunning designer kitchen with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless appliances, open to family room with fireplace,, new tile floors and single plank hardwood floors throughout, all 3 bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities, tile flooring and new fixtures, new furnace, all new double paned windows and slider, new ceiling fans, good sized backyard with large grassy area, mature producing avocado tree, side yard shed for extra storage, 2 car garage, great schools and not too far from beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15742 Wicklow Lane have any available units?
15742 Wicklow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15742 Wicklow Lane have?
Some of 15742 Wicklow Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15742 Wicklow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15742 Wicklow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15742 Wicklow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15742 Wicklow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 15742 Wicklow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15742 Wicklow Lane offers parking.
Does 15742 Wicklow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15742 Wicklow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15742 Wicklow Lane have a pool?
No, 15742 Wicklow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15742 Wicklow Lane have accessible units?
No, 15742 Wicklow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15742 Wicklow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15742 Wicklow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15742 Wicklow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15742 Wicklow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
