15401 Salisbury Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Turn key home at an affordable price. This open space 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see to put on the top of your list for your clients to see.

The experience begins with a private courtyard to welcome guests as they step into a welcoming atmosphere. Adjacent you'll find a spacious living room accented with a fireplace to take the chill out on those crisp fall afternoons. Step into the kitchen with well appointed granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinetry. Enjoy the formal dining area which can also serve as an additional living space. Make your way down the hallway and find the bedrooms each enjoying privacy and ceiling fans to move cool air on those lazy Summer afternoons. The guest bathroom is conveniently

located and well appointed. The master bedroom enjoys the most privacy and bathroom. And then there are the grounds which are meticulously kept.

The backyard is like stepping into your own park like setting. Anyone for a catch? The 2 car garage offers a pass through to the backyard. Open air patio.

So much to enjoy. Minutes from shopping, community park and freeway access. Hurry before it's too late!