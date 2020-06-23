All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
15401 Salisbury Lane
15401 Salisbury Lane

15401 Salisbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15401 Salisbury Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Turn key home at an affordable price. This open space 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see to put on the top of your list for your clients to see.
The experience begins with a private courtyard to welcome guests as they step into a welcoming atmosphere. Adjacent you'll find a spacious living room accented with a fireplace to take the chill out on those crisp fall afternoons. Step into the kitchen with well appointed granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinetry. Enjoy the formal dining area which can also serve as an additional living space. Make your way down the hallway and find the bedrooms each enjoying privacy and ceiling fans to move cool air on those lazy Summer afternoons. The guest bathroom is conveniently
located and well appointed. The master bedroom enjoys the most privacy and bathroom. And then there are the grounds which are meticulously kept.
The backyard is like stepping into your own park like setting. Anyone for a catch? The 2 car garage offers a pass through to the backyard. Open air patio.
So much to enjoy. Minutes from shopping, community park and freeway access. Hurry before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15401 Salisbury Lane have any available units?
15401 Salisbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15401 Salisbury Lane have?
Some of 15401 Salisbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15401 Salisbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15401 Salisbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15401 Salisbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15401 Salisbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 15401 Salisbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15401 Salisbury Lane offers parking.
Does 15401 Salisbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15401 Salisbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15401 Salisbury Lane have a pool?
No, 15401 Salisbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15401 Salisbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 15401 Salisbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15401 Salisbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15401 Salisbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15401 Salisbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15401 Salisbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
