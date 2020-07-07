15162 Newcastle Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

This is a single level, very well maintained home in the very sought after Goldenwest Estates neighborhood. Recently upgraded this features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fireplace in living room. New combination tile/vinyl rustic flooring thoughout. All 3 bedrooms have floor to ceiling sliding mirrored wardrobe doors. All bedrooms, living and dining room have ceiling fans. Open the front door and living room sliding door to enjoy a great crossbreeze throughout. Surrounded by brick walls, the backyard is private and perfect for outdoor gatherings and BBQ's. Orange, lemon and avocado trees to enjoy. A large driveway with room for RV, enter at front door or through garage that features plenty of storage, worklight and bench. Washer and dryer hookups in garage for easy access. The neighborhood is quiet, yet accross from Westminster Mall. 405 and Garden Grove also nearby.

If your looking for a nice place in a quiet neighbood to retreat after a long hard day of work you will find it here.