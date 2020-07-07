All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 15162 Newcastle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
15162 Newcastle Lane
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

15162 Newcastle Lane

15162 Newcastle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15162 Newcastle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a single level, very well maintained home in the very sought after Goldenwest Estates neighborhood. Recently upgraded this features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fireplace in living room. New combination tile/vinyl rustic flooring thoughout. All 3 bedrooms have floor to ceiling sliding mirrored wardrobe doors. All bedrooms, living and dining room have ceiling fans. Open the front door and living room sliding door to enjoy a great crossbreeze throughout. Surrounded by brick walls, the backyard is private and perfect for outdoor gatherings and BBQ's. Orange, lemon and avocado trees to enjoy. A large driveway with room for RV, enter at front door or through garage that features plenty of storage, worklight and bench. Washer and dryer hookups in garage for easy access. The neighborhood is quiet, yet accross from Westminster Mall. 405 and Garden Grove also nearby.
If your looking for a nice place in a quiet neighbood to retreat after a long hard day of work you will find it here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15162 Newcastle Lane have any available units?
15162 Newcastle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15162 Newcastle Lane have?
Some of 15162 Newcastle Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15162 Newcastle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15162 Newcastle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15162 Newcastle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15162 Newcastle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 15162 Newcastle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15162 Newcastle Lane offers parking.
Does 15162 Newcastle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15162 Newcastle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15162 Newcastle Lane have a pool?
No, 15162 Newcastle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15162 Newcastle Lane have accessible units?
No, 15162 Newcastle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15162 Newcastle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15162 Newcastle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15162 Newcastle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15162 Newcastle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles