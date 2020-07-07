All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 1320 Lakeside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
1320 Lakeside Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM

1320 Lakeside Lane

1320 Lakeside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1320 Lakeside Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bike Ride To The Beach! Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Story Home, Kitchen With Grey Shaker Cabinets, Quartzes Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Sky Light, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, A/C, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Skylight, Fireplace, Tile Flooring Throughout, Master Bedroom With Mirror Closet Doors, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Hall Bath Completely Upgrade, Back Yard With BBQ, Strung Lights And Tarp Cover (AS IS), A/C, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Attic Access For Storage, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Near Park, Restaurants, Shopping Center, And Bike Ride To The Beach And Downtown. Notes: Metal Cabinet IN Garage & Corner Shelf For Owners Personal Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Lakeside Lane have any available units?
1320 Lakeside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1320 Lakeside Lane have?
Some of 1320 Lakeside Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Lakeside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Lakeside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Lakeside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Lakeside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1320 Lakeside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Lakeside Lane offers parking.
Does 1320 Lakeside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Lakeside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Lakeside Lane have a pool?
No, 1320 Lakeside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Lakeside Lane have accessible units?
No, 1320 Lakeside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Lakeside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Lakeside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Lakeside Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Lakeside Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles