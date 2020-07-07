1320 Lakeside Lane

Amenities

Bike Ride To The Beach! Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Story Home, Kitchen With Grey Shaker Cabinets, Quartzes Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Sky Light, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, A/C, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Skylight, Fireplace, Tile Flooring Throughout, Master Bedroom With Mirror Closet Doors, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Hall Bath Completely Upgrade, Back Yard With BBQ, Strung Lights And Tarp Cover (AS IS), A/C, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Attic Access For Storage, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Near Park, Restaurants, Shopping Center, And Bike Ride To The Beach And Downtown. Notes: Metal Cabinet IN Garage & Corner Shelf For Owners Personal Storage.