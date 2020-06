Amenities

Exquisitely remodeled home less than 1 mile from the world-famous Huntington Beach Pier. Enjoy your vacation at this fully furnished exclusive 3-bedroom 2 bath home that boasts both a large front and back yard with plenty of space for outside activities. The interior has been tastefully designed with high ceilings in the living room, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and wood floors throughout. Enjoy everything downtown Huntington Beach (Main St.) has to offer where tons of shopping and restaurants await! This is as good as a vacation rental gets, in impeccable condition and a perfect location! Call for availability and pricing.