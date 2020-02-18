All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

10251 Cuttysark Drive

10251 Cutty Sark Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10251 Cutty Sark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Huntington Beach - Here is a fantastic opportunity to lease a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the wonderful city of Huntington Beach. This inviting home has a very large backyard--perfect for BBQ's and outdoor entertainment. . The living room features a fireplace with a lot of natural light. It also has an attached two-car garage. This home is perfectly located in a family oriented/quiet neighborhood--close to all amenities: shopping center, restaurants, and beaches.

For leasing information please contact Judd Hietbrink (949)293-8543

(RLNE4779831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10251 Cuttysark Drive have any available units?
10251 Cuttysark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10251 Cuttysark Drive have?
Some of 10251 Cuttysark Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10251 Cuttysark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10251 Cuttysark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10251 Cuttysark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10251 Cuttysark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 10251 Cuttysark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10251 Cuttysark Drive offers parking.
Does 10251 Cuttysark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10251 Cuttysark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10251 Cuttysark Drive have a pool?
No, 10251 Cuttysark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10251 Cuttysark Drive have accessible units?
No, 10251 Cuttysark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10251 Cuttysark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10251 Cuttysark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10251 Cuttysark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10251 Cuttysark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
