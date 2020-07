Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

The Courtyard Apartments in beautiful Hayward offer One and Two bedroom apartment homes. Our peaceful courtyards and mature landscaping allow you to stroll the pathways in luxury. Our apartment homes are some of the finest in Hayward with built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpet. Please call for an appointment today.