Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM

127 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,934
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
13 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
$
15 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
9 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,825
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Glen Eden
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
2 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Mt. Eden
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
22821 2nd Street
22821 Second Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
849 sqft
**1/4 ACRE LOT (approx)/ PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to the home with Beautiful/ Lush and spacious garden sitting on close to 1/4 acre (approx) lot! Hardwood floors through out, home Walking distance to BART, Parks, Shopping, Public Transportation

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1609 B St 2
1609 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
? 2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in fourplex. - Property Id: 315121 2 BR / 1 BA upstairs unit with the balcony in fourplex! Affordable price! The Unit is located on a quiet side of the fourplex. Living space 900 sqft. New double pane windows.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Eden
27759 Del Norte Ct
27759 Del Norte Court, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1474 sqft
Available 07/13/20 4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256 Spacious Town Home for Rent! **4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt ** Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1853 sqft
1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Available 07/19/20 COMING SOON - LARGE HOME IN NEWLY DEVELOPED NEIGHBORHOOD! - This property is not yet available for showing, but will be available for showing on 7/19.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harder-Tennyson
27354 Tyrrell Ave
27354 Tyrrell Avenue, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 mile to South Hayward BART - Come live in this spacious remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in sunny Hayward! Close to many restaurants and shopping. 12 minutes to Downtown Hayward. Many parks, schools, and the library minutes away.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Tennyson-Alquire
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1873 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mission-Garin
666 Gleneagle Ave
666 Gleneagle Avenue, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1840 sqft
STYLISH HOME W KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM! - Property Id: 316452 This stunning house features, inviting dining area w/lots of natural light, enormous kitchen w/walk-in-pantry, kitchen nook w/front yard view, cavernous living room

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
1284 A Street Hayward
1284 A Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Downtown neighborhood in Hayward.
Results within 1 mile of Hayward
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,270
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
12 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,791
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.

July 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hayward rents declined over the past month

Hayward rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hayward stand at $2,229 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,801 for a two-bedroom. Hayward's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hayward over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hayward

    As rents have increased marginally in Hayward, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hayward is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hayward's median two-bedroom rent of $2,801 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hayward's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hayward than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Hayward is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

