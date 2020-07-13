89 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Hayward, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,937
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,825
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
$
15 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
2 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1609 B St 2
1609 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
? 2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in fourplex. - Property Id: 315121 2 BR / 1 BA upstairs unit with the balcony in fourplex! Affordable price! The Unit is located on a quiet side of the fourplex. Living space 900 sqft. New double pane windows.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
22650 Main Street
22650 Main Street, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,925
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22650 Main Street in Hayward. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
22597 Norwood Drive
22597 Norwood Drive, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
630 sqft
22597 Norwood Drive Available 07/25/20 22597 Norwood Drive, Hayward, CA 94541 - This property will be available on July 25, 2020.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
12 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,801
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
San Lorenzo
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cherryland
677 Morva Court
677 Morva Court, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
Off the Beaten Path - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex tucked away off the beaten path on a quiet cul-de-sac. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889205)
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Ashland
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.

July 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hayward rents declined over the past month

Hayward rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hayward stand at $2,229 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,801 for a two-bedroom. Hayward's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hayward over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hayward

    As rents have increased marginally in Hayward, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hayward is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hayward's median two-bedroom rent of $2,801 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hayward's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hayward than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Hayward is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

