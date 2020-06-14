106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mission-Garin
8 Units Available
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Glen Eden
24 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
626 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Harder-Tennyson
9 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
688 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mission-Garin
13 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
711 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Santa Clara
7 Units Available
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Longwood-Winton Grove
4 Units Available
Mosaic Hayward
816 W A St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
580 sqft
At Mosaic Hayward, you’ll find the convenience and affordability you’ve been searching for in a new home in Hayward, CA.
Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
Mt. Eden
7 Units Available
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Hayward
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
8 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,953
600 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,178
851 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
San Lorenzo
3 Units Available
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
491 sqft
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Hayward
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Centerville
17 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
681 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
670 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Newark
18 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,266
687 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.

Hayward rent trends were flat over the past month

Hayward rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hayward stand at $2,231 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,803 for a two-bedroom. Hayward's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hayward, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hayward

    As rents have increased slightly in Hayward, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hayward is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hayward's median two-bedroom rent of $2,803 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Hayward.
    • While Hayward's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hayward than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Hayward is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

