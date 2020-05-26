All apartments in Hayward
Glen Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Glen Oaks

Open Now until 5pm
27475 Hesperian Blvd · (510) 757-1442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA 94545
Glen Eden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 098 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 092 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 030 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 268 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glen Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
carport
Welcome to Glen Oaks Apartments! Rich with beauty and filled with the essential components of bay area modern culture. The breathtaking landscapes will astonish your ascetic impulses like no other place has before. With a touch of Spanish architecture, our community buildings are a thing of beauty. Each apartment comes with a vast amount of amenities ranging anywhere from gas appliances, dual access patios, and ceramic tile. Equipped with not one but two swimming pools and nine laundry rooms, Glen Oaks is a place you can find everything you need. Sitting on seven acres gives you the serenity one needs at the end of a long day, while never forgetting the comfortable living benefits of being within arm’s reach of everything to fill your shopping needs. Our helpful staff is at your service to happily embrace any questions you may have during the course of your time with us. We are excited about meeting you and look forward to you joining our family of residents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds, Max weight 25 lb each
Parking Details: One covered carport per unit, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Glen Oaks have any available units?
Glen Oaks has 10 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Glen Oaks have?
Some of Glen Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Glen Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Glen Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Glen Oaks offers parking.
Does Glen Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glen Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Glen Oaks has a pool.
Does Glen Oaks have accessible units?
No, Glen Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Glen Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glen Oaks has units with dishwashers.

