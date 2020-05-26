Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly carport

Welcome to Glen Oaks Apartments! Rich with beauty and filled with the essential components of bay area modern culture. The breathtaking landscapes will astonish your ascetic impulses like no other place has before. With a touch of Spanish architecture, our community buildings are a thing of beauty. Each apartment comes with a vast amount of amenities ranging anywhere from gas appliances, dual access patios, and ceramic tile. Equipped with not one but two swimming pools and nine laundry rooms, Glen Oaks is a place you can find everything you need. Sitting on seven acres gives you the serenity one needs at the end of a long day, while never forgetting the comfortable living benefits of being within arm’s reach of everything to fill your shopping needs. Our helpful staff is at your service to happily embrace any questions you may have during the course of your time with us. We are excited about meeting you and look forward to you joining our family of residents!