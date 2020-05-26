Amador Apartments

Amenities

Amador is in a garden setting just across the street from the Jackson Avenue Shopping Plaza. Our units offer all new appliances, new cabinets and counter tops, new ceramic tiled floors, mirrored closet doors, plush carpet, dual pane windows, and several floorplans to choose from. All units are high speed internet and cable ready. We are within a three minute walk from the main post office and Birchfield Park, as well as, a ten minute walk from the Hayward DMV. Other amenities include a large sparkling pool, fitness center, laundry facility with an all-new machines and a Bar-B-Que/Picnic area. Location and ambiance is what sets us apart from all other apartment homes. We invite you to experience the Amador difference. Please call for an appointment today.