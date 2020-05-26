All apartments in Hayward
Find more places like Amador Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayward, CA
/
Amador Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Amador Apartments

24660 Amador St · (510) 867-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hayward
See all
Santa Clara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA 94544
Santa Clara

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 279 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 287 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amador Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
parking
courtyard
Amador is in a garden setting just across the street from the Jackson Avenue Shopping Plaza. Our units offer all new appliances, new cabinets and counter tops, new ceramic tiled floors, mirrored closet doors, plush carpet, dual pane windows, and several floorplans to choose from. All units are high speed internet and cable ready. We are within a three minute walk from the main post office and Birchfield Park, as well as, a ten minute walk from the Hayward DMV. Other amenities include a large sparkling pool, fitness center, laundry facility with an all-new machines and a Bar-B-Que/Picnic area. Location and ambiance is what sets us apart from all other apartment homes. We invite you to experience the Amador difference. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, assigned. We have open and covered parking. One space per unit. Please call for more information. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amador Apartments have any available units?
Amador Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Amador Apartments have?
Some of Amador Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amador Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Amador Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amador Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Amador Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does Amador Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Amador Apartments offers parking.
Does Amador Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Amador Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Amador Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Amador Apartments has a pool.
Does Amador Apartments have accessible units?
No, Amador Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Amador Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amador Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Amador Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd
Hayward, CA 94545
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St
Hayward, CA 94544
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St
Hayward, CA 94544
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave
Hayward, CA 94544
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd
Hayward, CA 94541
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St
Hayward, CA 94544

Similar Pages

Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms
Hayward Apartments with ParkingHayward Apartments with Pool
Hayward Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jackson TriangleMission Garin
Santa Clara
Harder Tennyson

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity