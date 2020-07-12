/
/
/
santa clara
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
215 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, Hayward, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
7 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Donada Place
70 Donada Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
870 sqft
Diamond Ridge - Contemporary first floor Condo in the Diamond Ridge gated community. Convenient location close to 92/880, BART, groceries, coffee, restaurants, shops & downtown Hayward.
1 of 21
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
500 Old Oak Lane #3
500 Old Oak Ln, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1542 sqft
500 Old Oak Lane #3 Available 04/01/20 COMING SOON Perfect Shape Townhome near downtown Hayward. Built in 2011 - COMING SOON Stunning contemporary town home located in a quiet community. Built in 2011. Almost brand new.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
9 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,825
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
688 Grand Ter
688 Grand Terrace, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1170 sqft
688 Grand Ter, Hayward, CA 94541 - Section 8 OK / No pets OR short-term housing Open 7/11 Sat, 10am-12 noon - Application forms available during showing Smoke-free, vacant townhouse w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, attached 2-car
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
677 Morva Court
677 Morva Court, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
Off the Beaten Path - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex tucked away off the beaten path on a quiet cul-de-sac. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889205)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1256 Stanhope Ln., Apt #252
1256 Stanhope Lane, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1007 sqft
Upgrade 2Bed 2Bath Condo - Please contact Jose Albornoz 510.833.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Cherry Way, Hayward, CA 94541
165 Cherry Way, Cherryland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef781534299601193fe5df7 This 1300 square foot townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 165 Cherry Way Hayward, California. (RLNE5895708)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
344 Bartlett Ave
344 Bartlett Avenue, Alameda County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1059 sqft
Move-in Special! $500.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1853 sqft
1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Available 07/19/20 COMING SOON - LARGE HOME IN NEWLY DEVELOPED NEIGHBORHOOD! - This property is not yet available for showing, but will be available for showing on 7/19.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
752 City Walk Place
752 City Walk Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1375 sqft
This 4 bedroom and 4 bath amazing gated Hayward townhome is located literally steps to Hayward Downtown. It features open floor plan into the kitchen and living room area which includes a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the courtyard below.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Atherton Place
635 Atherton Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1075 sqft
635 Atherton Place Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Gated Community In the Heart of Hayward - The Heart of the Bay - Talk about centrally located: this wonderful, sun-lit unit is in a gated community just one block from Hayward's beautiful City Hall,
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clara
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,934
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,268
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,393
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
13 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
$
15 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Chateau Manor
724 Lewelling Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy being at the center of fun and convenience at Chateau Manor Apartments, the most spacious apartments in San Leandro! Our Apartment community is close to great shopping, fine restaurants, and popular nightspots.
