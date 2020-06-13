Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA

Finding an apartment in Hayward that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mission-Garin
13 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Glen Eden
24 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mission-Garin
9 Units Available
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Longwood-Winton Grove
4 Units Available
Mosaic Hayward
816 W A St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
800 sqft
At Mosaic Hayward, you’ll find the convenience and affordability you’ve been searching for in a new home in Hayward, CA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
Mt. Eden
7 Units Available
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hayward
1 Unit Available
22117 Main Street
22117 Main Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward..

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3282 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayward Highland
1 Unit Available
28136 Riggs Ct
28136 Riggs Court, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1576 sqft
Two Story Townhouse with Nice Size Yard - Enjoy this two story townhouse with 3 bedroom 2 full baths and 1/2 bath located downstairs. Open family room with fireplace, double pane windows, all appliances included as well as washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
26734 Contessa Street
26734 Contessa Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1651 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2bath home in Southgate Hayward - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Southgate area of Hayward. Newly painted and carpeted, the home is centrally located between 880, 92 freeways and the well-rated Southgate Elementary School.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
1506 sqft
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1873 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
Results within 1 mile of Hayward
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
9 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,823
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,958
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,163
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Results within 5 miles of Hayward
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cherry-Guardino
24 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hayward, CA

Finding an apartment in Hayward that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

