Whitman Villa Townhomes

Amenities
Here at Whitman Villa, all the appliances are new, and have Grey LVT throughout the baths and halls. Bedrooms are carpeted. We are conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, and major freeways. Our gated community features amenities such as playground, two laundry rooms and assigned parking. Enjoy our renovated two bedroom town homes with bright open floor plans and patios. All units include an electric range, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Call us today to make an appointment to see for yourself why you should call Whitman Villa Home.