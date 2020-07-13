Whitman Villa Townhomes

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance on-site laundry internet access key fob access

Here at Whitman Villa, all the appliances are new, and have Grey LVT throughout the baths and halls. Bedrooms are carpeted. We are conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, and major freeways. Our gated community features amenities such as playground, two laundry rooms and assigned parking. Enjoy our renovated two bedroom town homes with bright open floor plans and patios. All units include an electric range, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Call us today to make an appointment to see for yourself why you should call Whitman Villa Home.