Whitman Villa Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Whitman Villa Townhomes

Open Now until 5:30pm
25455 Whitman St · (510) 824-8299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25455 Whitman St, Hayward, CA 94544
Jackson Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 48 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whitman Villa Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
internet access
key fob access
Here at Whitman Villa, all the appliances are new, and have Grey LVT throughout the baths and halls. Bedrooms are carpeted. We are conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, and major freeways. Our gated community features amenities such as playground, two laundry rooms and assigned parking. Enjoy our renovated two bedroom town homes with bright open floor plans and patios. All units include an electric range, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Call us today to make an appointment to see for yourself why you should call Whitman Villa Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Parking. One free lot parking space per apartment. $25 additional parking spaces when available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whitman Villa Townhomes have any available units?
Whitman Villa Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Whitman Villa Townhomes have?
Some of Whitman Villa Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whitman Villa Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Whitman Villa Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whitman Villa Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Whitman Villa Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does Whitman Villa Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Whitman Villa Townhomes offers parking.
Does Whitman Villa Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whitman Villa Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whitman Villa Townhomes have a pool?
No, Whitman Villa Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Whitman Villa Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Whitman Villa Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Whitman Villa Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whitman Villa Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
