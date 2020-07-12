/
jackson triangle
226 Apartments for rent in Jackson Triangle, Hayward, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A centrally located development with your comfort in mind, these beautiful units offer a series of amenities. These include an onsite playground, various floor plans, new appliances, and ceramic tiles in the kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson Triangle
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,931
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
7 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
13 Units Available
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
688 Grand Ter
688 Grand Terrace, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1170 sqft
688 Grand Ter, Hayward, CA 94541 - Section 8 OK / No pets OR short-term housing Open 7/11 Sat, 10am-12 noon - Application forms available during showing Smoke-free, vacant townhouse w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, attached 2-car
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Donada Place
70 Donada Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
870 sqft
Diamond Ridge - Contemporary first floor Condo in the Diamond Ridge gated community. Convenient location close to 92/880, BART, groceries, coffee, restaurants, shops & downtown Hayward.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Fletcher Lane #336
945 Fletcher Lane, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
936 sqft
Nor Cal Realty Inc, 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo - 945 Fletcher Lane #336, Hayward Ca 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 2 assigned parking Cute Condo, living room with fire place, dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
22821 2nd Street
22821 Second Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
849 sqft
**1/4 ACRE LOT (approx)/ PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to the home with Beautiful/ Lush and spacious garden sitting on close to 1/4 acre (approx) lot! Hardwood floors through out, home Walking distance to BART, Parks, Shopping, Public Transportation
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1256 Stanhope Ln., Apt #252
1256 Stanhope Lane, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1007 sqft
Upgrade 2Bed 2Bath Condo - Please contact Jose Albornoz 510.833.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1853 sqft
1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Available 07/19/20 COMING SOON - LARGE HOME IN NEWLY DEVELOPED NEIGHBORHOOD! - This property is not yet available for showing, but will be available for showing on 7/19.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27354 Tyrrell Ave
27354 Tyrrell Avenue, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 mile to South Hayward BART - Come live in this spacious remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in sunny Hayward! Close to many restaurants and shopping. 12 minutes to Downtown Hayward. Many parks, schools, and the library minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
752 City Walk Place
752 City Walk Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1375 sqft
This 4 bedroom and 4 bath amazing gated Hayward townhome is located literally steps to Hayward Downtown. It features open floor plan into the kitchen and living room area which includes a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the courtyard below.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
22650 Main Street
22650 Main Street, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,925
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22650 Main Street in Hayward. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
944 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
635 Atherton Place
635 Atherton Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1075 sqft
635 Atherton Place Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Gated Community In the Heart of Hayward - The Heart of the Bay - Talk about centrally located: this wonderful, sun-lit unit is in a gated community just one block from Hayward's beautiful City Hall,
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1284 A Street Hayward
1284 A Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Downtown neighborhood in Hayward.
Results within 5 miles of Jackson Triangle
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,270
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
11 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,791
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
