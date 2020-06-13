151 Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Harder-Tennyson
9 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,850
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission-Garin
14 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Eden
24 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Santa Clara
7 Units Available
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Jackson Triangle
4 Units Available
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A centrally located development with your comfort in mind, these beautiful units offer a series of amenities. These include an onsite playground, various floor plans, new appliances, and ceramic tiles in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Longwood-Winton Grove
4 Units Available
Mosaic Hayward
816 W A St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
800 sqft
At Mosaic Hayward, you’ll find the convenience and affordability you’ve been searching for in a new home in Hayward, CA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
Mt. Eden
7 Units Available
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22788 6th Street
22788 Sixth Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
650 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom house with garage, back porch and inside laundry - Don't miss this one of a kind 1 bedroom 1 bath house complete with a garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission-Garin
1 Unit Available
30017 Vanderbilt St
30017 Vanderbilt Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Duplex in Hayward, near Mission Hills - Property Id: 289305 A very functional and clean two bedrooms, one-bathroom unit, with hardwood floors throughout, central heating, one car garage, Non-operational fireplace, inside laundry hookups, and a

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
23676 Amador St.
23676 Amador Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
Mid Century California Bungalow Coming Soon! - We are pleased to announce the availability of a quaint three bedroom, one and a half bathroom mid-century California bungalow located on Amador Street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hayward Highland
1 Unit Available
26937 Hayward Blvd #111
26937 Hayward Boulevard, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
26937 Hayward Blvd #111 Available 06/15/20 Well Maintained Lower Floor Condo in Hayward Hills - Beautiful Hayward Hills Condo for lease. Security door access into the building. Lower unit with large outside patio.Distance to Cal State East Bay.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
73 Dunfirth Drive
73 Dunfirth Dr, Hayward, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Brand New Fully Upgraded Home Located In the Stonebrae Community - Home Features: - 5 Bd/4.5 Baths - 3 Car Garage - Kitchen: Solid-slab quartz countertops, gourmet island, ample cabinet space, open lay out perfect for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
Results within 1 mile of Hayward
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,828
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,963
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hayward, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hayward renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

