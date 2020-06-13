271 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
26734 Contessa Street
26734 Contessa Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1651 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2bath home in Southgate Hayward - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Southgate area of Hayward. Newly painted and carpeted, the home is centrally located between 880, 92 freeways and the well-rated Southgate Elementary School.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
23676 Amador St.
23676 Amador Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
Mid Century California Bungalow Coming Soon! - We are pleased to announce the availability of a quaint three bedroom, one and a half bathroom mid-century California bungalow located on Amador Street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
28344 Cole Place
28344 Cole Place, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1352 sqft
Fully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath - Beautiful single story home recently renovated and upgraded.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hayward Highland
1 Unit Available
28136 Riggs Ct
28136 Riggs Court, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1576 sqft
Two Story Townhouse with Nice Size Yard - Enjoy this two story townhouse with 3 bedroom 2 full baths and 1/2 bath located downstairs. Open family room with fireplace, double pane windows, all appliances included as well as washer and dryer.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
73 Dunfirth Drive
73 Dunfirth Dr, Hayward, CA
Brand New Fully Upgraded Home Located In the Stonebrae Community - Home Features: - 5 Bd/4.5 Baths - 3 Car Garage - Kitchen: Solid-slab quartz countertops, gourmet island, ample cabinet space, open lay out perfect for entertaining.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Mission-Garin
1 Unit Available
1079 Silver Maple Ln
1079 Silver Maple Lane, Hayward, CA
Beautiful Hayward Hills Home with Spectacular views. 5 bedrooms 3.5baths updated kitchen, sub zero refrigerator. 3 car garage. Over 3400 sq ftof living area. Entertainment room.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
500 Old Oak Lane #3
500 Old Oak Ln, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1542 sqft
500 Old Oak Lane #3 Available 04/01/20 COMING SOON Perfect Shape Townhome near downtown Hayward. Built in 2011 - COMING SOON Stunning contemporary town home located in a quiet community. Built in 2011. Almost brand new.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3266 Santa Sophia Way
3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1395 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32554 Monterey Ct
32554 Monterey Court, Union City, CA
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4BR 3BA Single-Family House in Bay Colony - Property Id: 290539 Remodeled home w/ designer upgrades. Safe, clean, convenient on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
31219 Fredi St
31219 Fredi Street, Union City, CA
This newly renovated cozy 4-bed, 2.5 bath Duet Home is conveniently located in a good neighborhood within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to Union Landing shopping center, entertainment and easy freeway access.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centerville
11 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,164
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Cherry-Guardino
15 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,249
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Asco - Radum
32 Units Available
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,134
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,508
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,245
1442 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.

June 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hayward rent trends were flat over the past month

Hayward rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hayward stand at $2,231 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,803 for a two-bedroom. Hayward's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hayward, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hayward

    As rents have increased slightly in Hayward, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hayward is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hayward's median two-bedroom rent of $2,803 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Hayward.
    • While Hayward's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hayward than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Hayward is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

