Apartment List
/
CA
/
hayward
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM

182 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mission-Garin
14 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
North Hayward
16 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
847 sqft
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Jackson Triangle
4 Units Available
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
925 sqft
A centrally located development with your comfort in mind, these beautiful units offer a series of amenities. These include an onsite playground, various floor plans, new appliances, and ceramic tiles in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
Mt. Eden
7 Units Available
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hayward Highland
1 Unit Available
26937 Hayward Blvd #111
26937 Hayward Boulevard, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1162 sqft
26937 Hayward Blvd #111 Available 06/15/20 Well Maintained Lower Floor Condo in Hayward Hills - Beautiful Hayward Hills Condo for lease. Security door access into the building. Lower unit with large outside patio.Distance to Cal State East Bay.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Harder-Tennyson
1 Unit Available
27033 Belvedere Ct
27033 Belvedere Court, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Ashwant Prasad - 510-862-7704 - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT HAYWARDVery nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment located 27033 Belvedere Ct Hayward 94544. This is a spacious unit with good sized bedrooms and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Hayward
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
6 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
22555 Center St.
22555 Center Street, Fairview, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Available 06/26/20 Center St. - Property Id: 294858 3D Model of Home and Walk-through. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3QDm9aSzVyV Highly Desirable Community and Great Neighbors 2bed/2Bath End Unit Condo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1864 Sally Creek Cir.
1864 Sally Creek Circle, Fairview, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber 1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541 2BD/2.5BA - Condo $2,600.
Results within 5 miles of Hayward
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
25 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cherry-Guardino
23 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Pleasanton Heights
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Parkmont
36 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central-Downtown Fremont
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,962
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.

June 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hayward rent trends were flat over the past month

Hayward rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hayward stand at $2,231 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,803 for a two-bedroom. Hayward's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hayward, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hayward

    As rents have increased slightly in Hayward, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hayward is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hayward's median two-bedroom rent of $2,803 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Hayward.
    • While Hayward's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hayward than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Hayward is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHayward 3 BedroomsHayward Accessible ApartmentsHayward Apartments under $1,800Hayward Apartments under $2,000
    Hayward Apartments with BalconyHayward Apartments with GarageHayward Apartments with GymHayward Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHayward Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHayward Apartments with Parking
    Hayward Apartments with PoolHayward Apartments with Washer-DryerHayward Dog Friendly ApartmentsHayward Furnished ApartmentsHayward Pet Friendly PlacesHayward Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
    Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Jackson TriangleMission Garin
    Santa Clara
    Harder Tennyson

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-East BayCollege of Alameda
    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    University of California-Berkeley