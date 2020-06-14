Apartment List
109 Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA with garage

Hayward apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hayward
1 Unit Available
22117 Main Street
22117 Main Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward..

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3282 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayward Highland
1 Unit Available
28136 Riggs Ct
28136 Riggs Court, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1576 sqft
Two Story Townhouse with Nice Size Yard - Enjoy this two story townhouse with 3 bedroom 2 full baths and 1/2 bath located downstairs. Open family room with fireplace, double pane windows, all appliances included as well as washer and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
1506 sqft
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
73 Dunfirth Drive
73 Dunfirth Dr, Hayward, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Brand New Fully Upgraded Home Located In the Stonebrae Community - Home Features: - 5 Bd/4.5 Baths - 3 Car Garage - Kitchen: Solid-slab quartz countertops, gourmet island, ample cabinet space, open lay out perfect for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1873 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.

1 of 9

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Mission-Garin
1 Unit Available
1079 Silver Maple Ln
1079 Silver Maple Lane, Hayward, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3540 sqft
Beautiful Hayward Hills Home with Spectacular views. 5 bedrooms 3.5baths updated kitchen, sub zero refrigerator. 3 car garage. Over 3400 sq ftof living area. Entertainment room.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
Results within 1 mile of Hayward
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,163
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1864 Sally Creek Cir.
1864 Sally Creek Circle, Fairview, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber 1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541 2BD/2.5BA - Condo $2,600.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4840 Carrie Ct.
4840 Carrie Court, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1880 sqft
COMING SOON- MASSIVE HOME W/LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BACKYARD! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber 4840 Carrie Ct. Union City, CA 94587 3BD/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3266 Santa Sophia Way
3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1395 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
31219 Fredi St
31219 Fredi Street, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1432 sqft
This newly renovated cozy 4-bed, 2.5 bath Duet Home is conveniently located in a good neighborhood within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to Union Landing shopping center, entertainment and easy freeway access.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2551 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED-Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Hayward
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Newark
18 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,050
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hayward, CA

Hayward apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

