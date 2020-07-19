All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

292 Countryhaven Rd

292 Countryhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

292 Countryhaven Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Countryhaven Rd have any available units?
292 Countryhaven Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 292 Countryhaven Rd have?
Some of 292 Countryhaven Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Countryhaven Rd currently offering any rent specials?
292 Countryhaven Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Countryhaven Rd pet-friendly?
No, 292 Countryhaven Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 292 Countryhaven Rd offer parking?
No, 292 Countryhaven Rd does not offer parking.
Does 292 Countryhaven Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 292 Countryhaven Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Countryhaven Rd have a pool?
Yes, 292 Countryhaven Rd has a pool.
Does 292 Countryhaven Rd have accessible units?
No, 292 Countryhaven Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Countryhaven Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Countryhaven Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Countryhaven Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Countryhaven Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
