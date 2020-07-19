All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 2251 Oxford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
2251 Oxford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2251 Oxford

2251 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
Cardiff
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2251 Oxford Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AMY WRIGHT, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY BRE01476716 amyewright@kw.com 858-224-2562 For additional information, see SanDiegoHomeLook.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 Oxford have any available units?
2251 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 2251 Oxford have?
Some of 2251 Oxford's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 2251 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 2251 Oxford offer parking?
No, 2251 Oxford does not offer parking.
Does 2251 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2251 Oxford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 Oxford have a pool?
No, 2251 Oxford does not have a pool.
Does 2251 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 2251 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 Oxford has units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Seacrest Encinitas
117 Rosebay Drive
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr
Encinitas, CA 92007

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEncinitas Luxury Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College