1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106

$500 Off 1st Months Rent! PRIME LOCATION - UPGRADED - OPEN KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - POOL! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Gated community with pool and spa. Close to shops and freeways. Beach life at it's finest. $500 off first months rent on approved credit!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Lots Natural Light

- Open Floor Plan

- Central Heat

- Private Patio

- Tile Floor

- Hardwood Floors

- Carpet

- Ground Floor Unit

- Living Room

- Master Bedroom on Ground Floor

- Dining Room

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Granite Countertops

- Fireplace

- Carport

- Wheelchair Accessible

- Close to Shops, Bars & Restaurant



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Pacific Pines Racquet Club HOA

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- Fitness Room

- Tennis Court

- Gated Property

- Laundry On Site

- Business Center



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Covered Carport

HOA NAME: Pacific Pines Racquet Club HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1998

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: J106

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets Allowed, the smaller the better

- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



(RLNE4575816)