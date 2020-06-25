All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106

1740 S El Camino Real S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1740 S El Camino Real S, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
$500 Off 1st Months Rent! PRIME LOCATION - UPGRADED - OPEN KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - POOL! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Gated community with pool and spa. Close to shops and freeways. Beach life at it's finest. $500 off first months rent on approved credit!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Lots Natural Light
- Open Floor Plan
- Central Heat
- Private Patio
- Tile Floor
- Hardwood Floors
- Carpet
- Ground Floor Unit
- Living Room
- Master Bedroom on Ground Floor
- Dining Room
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Granite Countertops
- Fireplace
- Carport
- Wheelchair Accessible
- Close to Shops, Bars & Restaurant

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Pacific Pines Racquet Club HOA
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Fitness Room
- Tennis Court
- Gated Property
- Laundry On Site
- Business Center

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Covered Carport
HOA NAME: Pacific Pines Racquet Club HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1998
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: J106
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets Allowed, the smaller the better
- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799sacvzd c

(RLNE4575816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 have any available units?
1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 have?
Some of 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 currently offering any rent specials?
1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 is pet friendly.
Does 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 offer parking?
Yes, 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 offers parking.
Does 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 have a pool?
Yes, 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 has a pool.
Does 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 have accessible units?
Yes, 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 has accessible units.
Does 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 S El Camino Real Unit J106 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College