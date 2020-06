Amenities

Ready to move in!! This condo is in gated community near shopping, freeways and parks. It's laminated floor throughout with two large bedrooms, granite counter top in kitchen, master walk-in closet, full bathrooms, large living room and a dining room. It also have two private patios, a detached one car garage and a uncovered parking space. Community features separate covered patio for BBQ, picnic area, swimming pool and a spa.