Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
CA
/
Chaffey College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM

10 Apartments For Rent Near Chaffey College

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
14 Units Available
Terra Vista
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,586
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
4 Units Available
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,782
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
957 sqft
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
3 Units Available
Terra Vista
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 07:14 AM
$
7 Units Available
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
700 sqft
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Terra Vista
7521 Brookside Rd
7521 Brookside Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1263 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded single family home in Rancho Cucamonga - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Terra Vista
10572 Wilding Drive
10572 Wilding Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1537 sqft
Brand New New New!! 4 BR/3 BA, Downstairs one Bedroom with full bathroom, Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet. Jack and Jill upstairs. Community Pool, Reading Room, Gym, BBQ and Party Space.

1 of 4

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Victoria
6888 Rovato Place
6888 Rovato Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2454 sqft
TOTALLY Remodel house!!! New Floor! New Paint! New cabinets! This delightful home welcomes you including 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath, high ceilings with skylights. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Caryn
11899 Mount Cambridge Court
11899 Mount Cambridge Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1542 sqft
Beautiful updated 2 story house, 3 bedrooms& 2 1/2 baths with marble floor throughout on main floor, High ceiling living room is with brick fireplace, Kitchen is with granite countertop/upgraded cabinet & stainless appliances, Wood flooring on 2nd

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
10147 Chambord Drive
10147 Chambord Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1325 sqft
For more information please call Paul at (909) 855-4976 or MySmartLease (951) 742-8244! This newly renovated 3 bedroom home in Rancho Cucamonga for rent is charming by every meaning of the word! With beautiful hard wood floors throughout the home,

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine