Chaffey College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near Chaffey College
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
14 Units Available
Terra Vista
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,586
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
4 Units Available
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,782
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
957 sqft
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
3 Units Available
Terra Vista
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 07:14 AM
7 Units Available
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
700 sqft
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Terra Vista
7521 Brookside Rd
7521 Brookside Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1263 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded single family home in Rancho Cucamonga - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a spacious living room with cozy fireplace and laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Terra Vista
10572 Wilding Drive
10572 Wilding Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1537 sqft
Brand New New New!! 4 BR/3 BA, Downstairs one Bedroom with full bathroom, Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet. Jack and Jill upstairs. Community Pool, Reading Room, Gym, BBQ and Party Space.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Victoria
6888 Rovato Place
6888 Rovato Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2454 sqft
TOTALLY Remodel house!!! New Floor! New Paint! New cabinets! This delightful home welcomes you including 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath, high ceilings with skylights. The kitchen opens to a spacious family room with fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Caryn
11899 Mount Cambridge Court
11899 Mount Cambridge Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1542 sqft
Beautiful updated 2 story house, 3 bedrooms& 2 1/2 baths with marble floor throughout on main floor, High ceiling living room is with brick fireplace, Kitchen is with granite countertop/upgraded cabinet & stainless appliances, Wood flooring on 2nd
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
10147 Chambord Drive
10147 Chambord Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1325 sqft
For more information please call Paul at (909) 855-4976 or MySmartLease (951) 742-8244! This newly renovated 3 bedroom home in Rancho Cucamonga for rent is charming by every meaning of the word! With beautiful hard wood floors throughout the home,