dos lagos
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:59 PM
73 Apartments for rent in Dos Lagos, Corona, CA
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4313 Owens Street
4313 Owens Street, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1857 sqft
*****55+ COMMUNITY THERE ARE RESTRICTION BY THE HOA****** This home is Turn Key ready and located in the Shady Grove community at Dos Logos. This is a resort living 55+ only gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Dos Lagos
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Results within 5 miles of Dos Lagos
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7291 Liberty Ave
7291 Liberty Avenue, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2064 sqft
7291 LIBERTY AVENUE, CORONA 92881 - (4 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home sits on a large lot with magnificent landscaping. The home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,064 sq.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
532 Brookhaven Drive
532 Brookhaven Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1449 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful house situated in a prime area of Corona! As you enter, you can see a high ceiling surrounded by mirrors which give you a luxurious look. All laminated wood floor throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3788 Camino Anguilla
3788 Camino Anguilla, Home Gardens, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
2 bedroom with an office 2 1/2 bath town house in the beautiful Four Seasons located near Magnolia & Mc Kinley. 2 car attached garage for easy access into the home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11303 Apple Canyon Lane
11303 Apple Canyon Lane, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3490 sqft
11303 Apple Canyon Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, 4 BD, 3 BA+Bonus Room and 3 car garage in Riverside avail. in August! - AUGUST 2020 Move In Date. Gorgeous, two-story, unfurnished home in La Sierra area of Riverside available for rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Littler Lane
1825 Littler Lane, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3076 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7398 Sanctuary Drive
7398 Sanctuary Drive, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
4248 sqft
Turnkey Beautiful and Spacious Exclusive Estate Property located in Castellina @ THE RETREAT with front and back gorgeous views. Master retreat with a private balcony to enjoy the breathtaking views of Corona. 1 Bedroom with full bath downstairs.
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Mockingbird Lane
2710 Mockingbird Lane, Corona, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3802 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2710 Mockingbird Lane in Corona. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Sunshine Circle
1505 Sunshine Circle, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3735 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Chase Ranch area of South Corona...Close to Schools, shopping Centers....Cul De Sac, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 car garage....One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs......
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
24276 Whitetail Dr
24276 Whitetail Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1966 sqft
***** 55+ AGE RESTRICTION ***** This property offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1966 sq.ft. with central air/heat. The Kitchen offers stone countertops and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20315 Winton Street
20315 Winton Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2314 sqft
20315 Winton Street Available 08/31/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7772 Sanctuary Drive
7772 Sanctuary Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4142 sqft
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Luxury Estate in 24 hr. Guard Gated "Retreat" Community. Surrounded by Cleveland National Forest.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1165 Nick Circle
1165 Nick Circle, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1165 Nick Circle in Corona. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2684 Cold Springs Ln
2684 Cold Springs Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Studio apartment - Property Id: 248608 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom 1 full kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, fresh paint, 2 in 1 washer and dryer, separate entry and access, on street parking, no pets, no smoking, 2 persons
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25150 Lemongrass Street
25150 Lemon Grass Street, Temescal Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3389 sqft
Gorgeous highly upgraded Sycamore Creek Home! - Don't miss out on this beauty! Located in highly desirable community of Sycamore Creek, this gorgeous home features over 3300 square feet and has 5 bedrooms, office, den and 4 bathrooms.
