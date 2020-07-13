2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA 92882 Sierra del Oro
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 10-308 · Avail. now
$2,239
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft
Unit 03-306 · Avail. Aug 7
$2,269
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft
Unit 05-306 · Avail. Sep 7
$2,269
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palisades at Sierra Del Oro.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
shuffle board
yoga
Choose a better life at Palisades Sierra Del Oro. Our luxury apartment community set in the Sierra Del Oro neighborhood of Corona, CA, offers you an idyllic environment to enjoy an OC lifestyle at a more affordable price. With spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, our homes not only present an exceptional value, theyђre also among the most desirable in the area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Some breed restrictions. Breeds and crossbreeds that are NOT allowed include (but not exclusive): Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows and full blood or mixed at any percentage are PROHIBITED from residing at this community.
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: n/a
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Palisades at Sierra Del Oro have any available units?
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro has 14 units available starting at $2,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does Palisades at Sierra Del Oro have?
Some of Palisades at Sierra Del Oro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palisades at Sierra Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to $1,000 Off Your Move!
*Select Homes
Is Palisades at Sierra Del Oro pet-friendly?
Yes, Palisades at Sierra Del Oro is pet friendly.
Does Palisades at Sierra Del Oro offer parking?
Yes, Palisades at Sierra Del Oro offers parking.
Does Palisades at Sierra Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palisades at Sierra Del Oro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palisades at Sierra Del Oro have a pool?
Yes, Palisades at Sierra Del Oro has a pool.
Does Palisades at Sierra Del Oro have accessible units?
Yes, Palisades at Sierra Del Oro has accessible units.
Does Palisades at Sierra Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palisades at Sierra Del Oro has units with dishwashers.