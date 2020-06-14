Apartment List
/
CA
/
imperial beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA with garage

Imperial Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
535 Surfbird Ln
535 Surfbird Ln, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
BAYSIDE LANDING 4BR/3BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful townhome with direct access to the bike path. Includes all stainless steel appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range hood, & Microwave. Granite countertops throughout the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
631 7th St # 13
631 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1003 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo close to Military bases - Spacious 2 bedroom condo with laundry machines in unit. 2 designated parking spots in the common garage and shared patio for bbqing. Close to Military bases and San Diego Attractions.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1472 Grove Ave
1472 Grove Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
780 sqft
Great 2 bedroom duplex with garage in Imperial Beach! - Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Imperial Beach! This home features a private front yard, a detached one car garage plus additional off street parking in your driveway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Elder Avenue
311 Elder Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house, with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Huge back yard, new appliances. Walking distance to the beach. One car garage with laundry hookups. Pets will not be considered. Please call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1228 7th Street
1228 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
180 Evergreen
180 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1365 sqft
Live steps to the beach in this fantastic unit featuring an open floor plan, lots of light, decks from both bedrooms and the convenience of both a two car garage and two driveway parking spaces so summer parking is never an issue.
Results within 1 mile of Imperial Beach

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Egger Highlands
1 Unit Available
841 15th Street
841 15th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Long term 3 bedroom 2 bath Home - Home located in San Diego ! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. ADA Bathroom in master bedroom. Large backyard. 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Egger Highlands
1 Unit Available
1451 Thermal Avenue
1451 Thermal Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
(MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) Polished Gem Inside! 4BR w/ Garage & Yard! - (MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) This Rare 4br 2ba unit has recently received a top to
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ocean Crest
31 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:09am
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Harborside
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Ocean Crest
1 Unit Available
1382 Cassiopeia Lane
1382 Cassiopeia Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1382 sqft
1382 sq. ft. town-home with 2 beds/ 2.5 baths available in the Aurora Del Sol Community. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
1795 Saltaire Pl #27
1795 Saltaire Pl, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1549 sqft
1795 Saltaire Pl #27 Available 07/01/20 Two story 3 bd 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
446 Fern Street
446 Fern Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Adorable Single Family Home with Large Yard! - 446 Fern St.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Castle Park
1 Unit Available
245 E Oneida St
245 East Oneida Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1262 sqft
Spectacular Single Story Detached house in Chula Vista! Home features 3 Bedrooms with ceiling fans, 1 Bathroom with dual sinks, one car attached garage plus 2 additional parking spaces.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
600 Sheffield Ct.
600 Sheffield Court, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1275 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 2 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage in cul-de-sac. 1 bedroom downstairs, other 2 upstairs. Ocean views from upstairs bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in living room/ dining room. Granite counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
766 Jefferson Ave
766 Jefferson Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
A nice large 2 bedroom with an optional 3rd bed 1 bath unit. Has a nice sized private backyard and a gated front yard. Comes with a 1 car garage and 1 extra spot in the driveway. Close to I5 freeway and Chula Vista Marina.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
2143 Imogene Avenue
2143 Imogene Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1700 sqft
Very nice three bedroom house for rent - Now vacant. Shown by appointment only Remodeled in 2016, this one has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a two car garage. Quiet neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
1640 Maple Drive - 48
1640 Maple Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1576 sqft
Centurion Property Management is proud to present this spacious 3 bedroom & 3 bath town-home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Imperial Beach
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Core-Columbia
43 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
City Guide for Imperial Beach, CA

You can't get much farther southwest than Imperial Beach, which touches both the Pacific Ocean and the San Diego Bay. And really, why would you want to?

Imperial Beach is just 5 miles north of the border in the South Bay area of San Diego. There are about 26,000 residents year round, in addition to the countless visitors who just want to enjoy the city's 4 miles of beach during their vacation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Imperial Beach, CA

Imperial Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsImperial Beach 3 BedroomsImperial Beach Apartments with Balcony
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with GymImperial Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsImperial Beach Apartments with ParkingImperial Beach Apartments with Pool
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerImperial Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsImperial Beach Furnished ApartmentsImperial Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College