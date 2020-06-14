Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Rancho San Diego, CA with garage

Rancho San Diego apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i...

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11920 Avenida Marcella
11920 Avenida Marcella, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1440 sqft
Available for move in July 6th. Please view virtual walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rg9upj_eN3A Wonderful, spacious home in great community. Located near schools and shopping. Quick access to freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho San Diego

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho San Diego
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1240 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1021 La Presa Avenue
1021 La Presa Avenue, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1207 sqft
Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1396 Hacienda Dr
1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
9499 El Granito Ave. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
972 Osage Street
972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5921 Joel Lane
5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1234 sqft
5921 Joel Lane Available 06/15/20 NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5084 Guava Ave Unit 111
5084 Guava Avenue, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1503 sqft
3 Bedroom La Mesa Townhome Reduced for Immediate Move In! - Gorgeous & Updated Two Story Cape Cod Townhome! In a beautiful community pool & spa in a prime La Mesa location! Beautiful wood laminate floors and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2179 sqft
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...
City Guide for Rancho San Diego, CA

"And I went to San Diego, the birthplace of the summer / And watched the ocean dance under the moon" -- From "June on the West Coast" by Bright Eyes

Rancho San Diego, California, is among the census-designated places in - you guessed it -San Diego County. More specifically, it is part of the city of El Cajon. Rancho San Diego's main claim to fame is its excellent location, because it is only about 20 minutes away from Mission Beach, SeaWorld and San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. So if you're interested in joining its 21,208 residents any time soon, check out the basics on this part of Southern California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rancho San Diego, CA

Rancho San Diego apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

