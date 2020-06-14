Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Winter Gardens, CA with garage

Winter Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2148 sqft
***$500 OFF First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off First Full Months Rent is Lease is

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8436 Fanita Dr.
8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1600 sqft
8436 Fanita Dr. Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10271 Alphonse Street
10271 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1553 sqft
10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!! Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee! As you enter your new home you are met with a

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10146 Pinewood View
10146 Pinewood View, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
10146 Pinewood View Available 07/14/20 Corner lot Santee Home - Santee home on a large corner lot walking distance to Santana High School and parks. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in yard, patio and landscaper included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1396 Hacienda Dr
1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10386 Eve Way
10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5921 Joel Lane
5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1234 sqft
5921 Joel Lane Available 06/15/20 NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2179 sqft
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11920 Avenida Marcella
11920 Avenida Marcella, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1440 sqft
Available for move in July 6th. Please view virtual walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rg9upj_eN3A Wonderful, spacious home in great community. Located near schools and shopping. Quick access to freeways.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
6830 Mewall Dr
6830 Mewall Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1566 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom. 2.5 bath home with no one behind you. Great location of San Carlos right off the 125 & Navajo. No carpet in property. Laminate flooring throughout. Huge yard with view of the mountains. Laminate floor throughout.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1116 White Oak Court
1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2607 sqft
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winter Gardens, CA

Winter Gardens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

