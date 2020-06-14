222 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA with garage
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 51
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 58
1 of 16
If you're looking for the great outdoors, Santee is home of Mission Trails Regional Park, which is among one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.
Santee is a suburb of San Diego in the East County area, and it is bordered by El Cajon to the south and Lakeside to the east. This city has about 55,000 residents, but there is still lots of room for growth, since there is more vacant land here than in most other Southern California cities. That means that even if you don't move to Santee now, you can expect to see lots of new residential and commercial developments the next time you decide to come back around. And with the Pacific Ocean and downtown San Diego only about a half hour away, it makes sense to check out your rental options in this clean, affordable city. See more
Santee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.