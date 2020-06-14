222 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA with garage

If you're looking for the great outdoors, Santee is home of Mission Trails Regional Park, which is among one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.

Santee is a suburb of San Diego in the East County area, and it is bordered by El Cajon to the south and Lakeside to the east. This city has about 55,000 residents, but there is still lots of room for growth, since there is more vacant land here than in most other Southern California cities. That means that even if you don't move to Santee now, you can expect to see lots of new residential and commercial developments the next time you decide to come back around. And with the Pacific Ocean and downtown San Diego only about a half hour away, it makes sense to check out your rental options in this clean, affordable city.