222 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA with garage

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2148 sqft
***$500 OFF First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off First Full Months Rent is Lease is

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8705 Crossway Ct. #50
8705 Crossway Court, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Great Townhome in a Quiet Community - This home features newer upgraded carpet, dual pane windows and sliding door, laminate flooring, custom tile, central heat and air, large patio and newer appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8436 Fanita Dr.
8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1600 sqft
8436 Fanita Dr. Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10271 Alphonse Street
10271 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1553 sqft
10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!! Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee! As you enter your new home you are met with a

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10146 Pinewood View
10146 Pinewood View, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
10146 Pinewood View Available 07/14/20 Corner lot Santee Home - Santee home on a large corner lot walking distance to Santana High School and parks. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in yard, patio and landscaper included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10386 Eve Way
10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7917 Wistful Vista
7917 Wistful Vista, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully remodeled house on a private road - Property Id: 294499 Remodeled 3BR/1 bath that is part of a duplex (just one attached neighbor).

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10128 Strathmore Drive
10128 Strathmore Drive, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Attached Granny Flat! - This upgraded 3 bedroom home comes with an attached yet private granny flat.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10630 Ironwood Ave
10630 Ironwood Avenue, Santee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
1650 sqft
RARE-5 Bedroom Home with Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage! - MUST SEE!!! RARE- 5 Bedroom home in Santee. This single-story home features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, central A/C and Heat.
Results within 1 mile of Santee

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1396 Hacienda Dr
1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
6830 Mewall Dr
6830 Mewall Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1566 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom. 2.5 bath home with no one behind you. Great location of San Carlos right off the 125 & Navajo. No carpet in property. Laminate flooring throughout. Huge yard with view of the mountains. Laminate floor throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1116 White Oak Court
1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2607 sqft
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
1561 Stone Edge Circle
1561 Stone Edge Circle, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1063 sqft
2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California.
Results within 5 miles of Santee
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Allied Gardens
18 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Allied Gardens
31 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,071
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
City Guide for Santee, CA

If you're looking for the great outdoors, Santee is home of Mission Trails Regional Park, which is among one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.

Santee is a suburb of San Diego in the East County area, and it is bordered by El Cajon to the south and Lakeside to the east. This city has about 55,000 residents, but there is still lots of room for growth, since there is more vacant land here than in most other Southern California cities. That means that even if you don't move to Santee now, you can expect to see lots of new residential and commercial developments the next time you decide to come back around. And with the Pacific Ocean and downtown San Diego only about a half hour away, it makes sense to check out your rental options in this clean, affordable city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santee, CA

Santee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

