Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with garage

Coronado apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coronado
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1523 1st St, Coronado
1523 1st Street, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown Coronado San Diego on the bay side.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1022 E Ave
1022 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3756 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Term-Great location, just blocks from the beach. This Spanish style home is luxurious and comfortable.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
776 E Ave
776 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Quiet 1 br/1 ba home above garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
369 Glorietta Blvd.
369 Glorietta Pl, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1517 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plenty of parking, a yard with a BBQ Grill, a full size washer and dryer that is located in the garage out back, linens, towels, a fully stocked kitchen, Wi-Fi, cable and AC.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1068 Isabella Avenue
1068 Isabella Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1532 sqft
Fantastic Location, steps to Coronado Beach. Three bedroom town home with attached single car garage. Two balconies upstairs and patio off the living room. Beds: King, queen and two twin beds. Washer and dryer in the garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
861 G Ave
861 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Spanish Bungalow. Great central location in Coronado Village. Come enjoy Orange Avenue shops, restaurants and Hotel Del.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1520 Ynez
1520 Ynez Place, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1545 sqft
Spacious single level 2bd/2ba condo in a secure building in a great location in the village.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
958 A Avenue
958 A Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Located in the heart of Coronado Village, this back house is just a short walk to the beach, The Hotel Del, shops, restaurants, and everything Coronado has to offer. Private front and back patios with lush landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
911 E Ave
911 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental- 26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. This home is not available in July.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
East Village
71 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
Marina
10 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,564
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
East Village
180 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,793
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,297
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina
148 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
535 Surfbird Ln
535 Surfbird Ln, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
BAYSIDE LANDING 4BR/3BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful townhome with direct access to the bike path. Includes all stainless steel appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range hood, & Microwave. Granite countertops throughout the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
631 7th St # 13
631 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
916 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo close to Military bases - Spacious 2 bedroom condo with laundry machines in unit. 2 designated parking spots in the common garage and shared patio for bbqing. Close to Military bases and San Diego Attractions.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Marina
1 Unit Available
820 West G St
820 West G Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
780 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located in downtown San Diego with bay view.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Elder Avenue
311 Elder Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house, with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Huge back yard, new appliances. Walking distance to the beach. One car garage with laundry hookups. Pets will not be considered. Please call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Marina
1 Unit Available
701 Kettner Blvd
701 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom condo for rent at Park Row is available and ready for move in. This unit features features a large patio off of the living area, which is perfect for added space to relax/entertain. The hardwood flooring throughout looks great.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
180 Evergreen
180 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1365 sqft
Live steps to the beach in this fantastic unit featuring an open floor plan, lots of light, decks from both bedrooms and the convenience of both a two car garage and two driveway parking spaces so summer parking is never an issue.
Results within 5 miles of Coronado
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Hillcrest
3 Units Available
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
950 sqft
Perfect location within walking distance of many restaurants and shops. Spacious floor plans with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Near freeways. Minutes from Historic Gaslamp District, San Diego Zoo and Fashion Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Core-Columbia
43 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
City Guide for Coronado, CA

Kiss and tell me every time you do /Monte Carlo /Coronado II /The San Diego Zoo" (-- Polaris, "Coronado II")

And that right there is wonderful, quick outline of the great attractions of Coronado, California. It's a place you might want to consider moving to after visiting some of the amazing sights, all within a half-hour drive away. As long as you have the desire to live in a beach-centric community near the beautiful Hotel Del Coronado, and you can afford the high cost of living, this city is the place to be. Coronado was built to be a resort community, and it retains its original feel as a great vacation spot for the affluent. It's often referred to as Coronado Island, though it's technically connected to the rest of San Diego by an isthmus called the Silver Strand. Isth this the spot for you or isth it not? Read on to learn your rental options in Coronado.

Having trouble with Craigslist Coronado? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coronado, CA

Coronado apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

