Apartment List
/
CA
/
national city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

146 Apartments for rent in National City, CA with garage

National City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
National City
1 Unit Available
750 Paradise Way
750 Paradise Way, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1272 sqft
3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony.
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
446 Fern Street
446 Fern Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Adorable Single Family Home with Large Yard! - 446 Fern St.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
227 50Th St
227 50th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
792 sqft
Remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath condo with a tandem private garage. Probably one of the best located units on the third story with no one above.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
766 Jefferson Ave
766 Jefferson Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
A nice large 2 bedroom with an optional 3rd bed 1 bath unit. Has a nice sized private backyard and a gated front yard. Comes with a 1 car garage and 1 extra spot in the driveway. Close to I5 freeway and Chula Vista Marina.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
5525 Roanoke Street
5525 Roanoke Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1062 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with entertainer's outdoor deck and large yard space. This property boasts a tastefully reimagined kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, built in range & designer fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Core-Columbia
43 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
City Heights
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,624
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Otay Ranch Village
8 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,588
2297 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Little Italy
6 Units Available
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,484
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Village
44 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,906
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Little Italy
17 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,277
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,551
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,537
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Sunbowl
19 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
East Village
39 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,729
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,909
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,583
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Village
32 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harborview
28 Units Available
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,615
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,825
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,265
1329 sqft
Between San Diego’s beaches and parks and urban comforts, lies Valentina, a luxury apartment residence. This is where you unwind from dusk to dawn. Welcome to the world of Valentina.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Village
7 Units Available
Cityview SD
840 17th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
844 sqft
Easy access to the city via I-5 and Balboa Park. Enjoy the rooftop sundeck with harbor views, a refreshing pool, life-size chess game and putting green. Gourmet kitchens and climate control.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Core-Columbia
39 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,723
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,607
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
33 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
City Guide for National City, CA

National City: The San Diego suburb that proudly served as the movie location for Return of the Killer Tomatoes!

National City is located in San Diego County, just east of the San Diego Bay. About 59,000 people live in this city, which is among the oldest in San Diego with an incorporation date of 1887. In fact, Brick Row on Heritage Square is a group of row houses built the same year the city was incorporated, and its now on the National Register of Historic Places. But don't worry there are newer properties you can live in if you're not into buildings that were constructed before your grandparents were born. There are also other landmarks in the area, including the Naval Base San Diego, which is located along the three-mile stretch of the bay right next to National City. Within a mere 15-minute drive are the beaches of San Diego, Coronado Island, and the Mexico/California border, so there is plenty to do in this area.

Having trouble with Craigslist National City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in National City, CA

National City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational City 3 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with BalconyNational City Apartments with GarageNational City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNational City Apartments with Parking
National City Apartments with PoolNational City Dog Friendly ApartmentsNational City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College