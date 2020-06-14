146 Apartments for rent in National City, CA with garage
National City: The San Diego suburb that proudly served as the movie location for Return of the Killer Tomatoes!
National City is located in San Diego County, just east of the San Diego Bay. About 59,000 people live in this city, which is among the oldest in San Diego with an incorporation date of 1887. In fact, Brick Row on Heritage Square is a group of row houses built the same year the city was incorporated, and its now on the National Register of Historic Places. But don't worry there are newer properties you can live in if you're not into buildings that were constructed before your grandparents were born. There are also other landmarks in the area, including the Naval Base San Diego, which is located along the three-mile stretch of the bay right next to National City. Within a mere 15-minute drive are the beaches of San Diego, Coronado Island, and the Mexico/California border, so there is plenty to do in this area.
National City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.