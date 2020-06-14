249 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA with garage

Apartment List
Spring Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1021 La Presa Avenue
1021 La Presa Avenue, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1207 sqft
Nice renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring and paint. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Large fenced backyard with covered patio areas. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
1 Unit Available
10914 Calle Tezac
10914 Calle Tezac, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1934 sqft
10914 Calle Tezac Available 07/06/20 4 BR/ 2 BA 1934 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful and spacious home located in the community of La Mesa. The property features a spacious kitchen and living area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7971 Lincoln St
7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Allied Gardens
18 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Murray
8 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
16 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
El Cerrito
1 Unit Available
5421 Zeil Place
5421 Zeil Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
976 sqft
Spacious and bright centrally located condo in the Parc @ 54 community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features an upgraded kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Eastlake Greens
1 Unit Available
1287 Trapani Cove
1287 Trapani Cove, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1326 sqft
Big two story 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath community gated Townhome located in East Lake. Corner unit has a low maintenance fenced in court yard with waterfall and patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College East
1 Unit Available
5149 Tipton Street
5149 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1098 sqft
5149 Tipton Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Home Available Walking Distance of SDSU - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with front and back yard! Landscaping included, pets welcome! Co-signers accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Skyline
1 Unit Available
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
Townhome Gated Community in the heart of Paradise Hills, 2Story, 2Car Garage attached, small backyard, Trash Included, community Pool & BBQ area Close to 125 & 805 Freeways Close to 32nd Naval Military Property is available now More info & apply

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Otay Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1316 Santa Victoria Rd.
1316 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2341 sqft
1316 Santa Victoria Rd. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! New Luxury Town home in Montecito! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this gorgeous new townhome in the community of Montecito in the heart of Otay Ranch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.
City Guide for Spring Valley, CA

The original settler of Spring Valley, Judge Augustus, S. Ensworth, was a San Diego native that scooped up some prime ranch land near the eponymous spring in 1863. His abode home is still located within the town limits, and is listed as a National Historic Landmark.

Located directly east of everybody's favorite border city San Diego, Spring Valley is one of those quaint almost-cities bursting with character, burrito joints, and uncertain pedestrians. A beautiful place to call home when not hopping over to the city proper for more robust amenities, like sidewalks. Spring Valley has loads of charm and large lots for homes. Its also, obviously, pretty darn cheap living, and it has relatively little traffic, two attractive things other SD County natives may start picking up on shortly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Spring Valley, CA

Spring Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

