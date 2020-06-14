249 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA with garage
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 43
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 24
The original settler of Spring Valley, Judge Augustus, S. Ensworth, was a San Diego native that scooped up some prime ranch land near the eponymous spring in 1863. His abode home is still located within the town limits, and is listed as a National Historic Landmark.
Located directly east of everybody's favorite border city San Diego, Spring Valley is one of those quaint almost-cities bursting with character, burrito joints, and uncertain pedestrians. A beautiful place to call home when not hopping over to the city proper for more robust amenities, like sidewalks. Spring Valley has loads of charm and large lots for homes. Its also, obviously, pretty darn cheap living, and it has relatively little traffic, two attractive things other SD County natives may start picking up on shortly. See more
Spring Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.