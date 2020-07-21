976 Merced River Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in Otay Ranch with SOLAR! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in Otay Ranch with SOLAR! Home features cathedral ceilings, spacious rooms, formal living and dining rooms, custom/neutral paint, wood flooring, HUGE kitchen walk-in pantry and dual ovens, central AC, storage cabinets in garage, upstairs master suite with bonus retreat, walk-in closet and more! Outside offers great living space, views to the south, covered patio, fruit trees and landscaping maintenance included! Also enjoy access to community pool, also near schools, shopping, walking/biking trails and multiple parks! Pets under 20 pounds allowed with additional security deposit or monthly pet rent. Requires 640+ FICO and $8750 gross monthly income. No Section 8. Shown by appointment only.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4967415)