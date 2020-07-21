All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

976 Merced River Rd

976 Merced River Road · No Longer Available
Location

976 Merced River Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in Otay Ranch with SOLAR! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath in Otay Ranch with SOLAR! Home features cathedral ceilings, spacious rooms, formal living and dining rooms, custom/neutral paint, wood flooring, HUGE kitchen walk-in pantry and dual ovens, central AC, storage cabinets in garage, upstairs master suite with bonus retreat, walk-in closet and more! Outside offers great living space, views to the south, covered patio, fruit trees and landscaping maintenance included! Also enjoy access to community pool, also near schools, shopping, walking/biking trails and multiple parks! Pets under 20 pounds allowed with additional security deposit or monthly pet rent. Requires 640+ FICO and $8750 gross monthly income. No Section 8. Shown by appointment only.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4967415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Merced River Rd have any available units?
976 Merced River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 Merced River Rd have?
Some of 976 Merced River Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Merced River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
976 Merced River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Merced River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 Merced River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 976 Merced River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 976 Merced River Rd offers parking.
Does 976 Merced River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 Merced River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Merced River Rd have a pool?
Yes, 976 Merced River Rd has a pool.
Does 976 Merced River Rd have accessible units?
No, 976 Merced River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Merced River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 Merced River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
