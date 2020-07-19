All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

933 Paseo La Cresta

933 Paseo La Cresta · No Longer Available
Location

933 Paseo La Cresta, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent: $3,050
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $2,950
Available Now

Spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, single story home with over 2367 Sqft. Tile, wood and carpet flooring, fireplace, AC and a 3 car garage. Located on prime cul-de-sac lot with a fenced yard and covered patio . Appliances include: stove, microwave, refrigerator,dishwasher and disposal. Spacious kitchen with an island work center, ceramic tile counters and maple cabinets. Master bedroom suite includes a full bath with separate tub and shower, walk in closet, vanity with double sinks. Guest bedroom has a private full bath & walk in closet. A Jack-N-Jill bath separates remaining 2 bedrooms. Inside laundry accommodates gas or electric dryer. Gardening Service Included, Tenant pays all utilities. One pet only upon approval, under 45 lbs, $250.00 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Paseo La Cresta have any available units?
933 Paseo La Cresta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Paseo La Cresta have?
Some of 933 Paseo La Cresta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Paseo La Cresta currently offering any rent specials?
933 Paseo La Cresta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Paseo La Cresta pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Paseo La Cresta is pet friendly.
Does 933 Paseo La Cresta offer parking?
Yes, 933 Paseo La Cresta offers parking.
Does 933 Paseo La Cresta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Paseo La Cresta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Paseo La Cresta have a pool?
No, 933 Paseo La Cresta does not have a pool.
Does 933 Paseo La Cresta have accessible units?
No, 933 Paseo La Cresta does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Paseo La Cresta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Paseo La Cresta has units with dishwashers.
