933 Paseo La Cresta

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent: $3,050

Application Fee: $40

Security Deposit: $2,950

Available Now



Spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, single story home with over 2367 Sqft. Tile, wood and carpet flooring, fireplace, AC and a 3 car garage. Located on prime cul-de-sac lot with a fenced yard and covered patio . Appliances include: stove, microwave, refrigerator,dishwasher and disposal. Spacious kitchen with an island work center, ceramic tile counters and maple cabinets. Master bedroom suite includes a full bath with separate tub and shower, walk in closet, vanity with double sinks. Guest bedroom has a private full bath & walk in closet. A Jack-N-Jill bath separates remaining 2 bedrooms. Inside laundry accommodates gas or electric dryer. Gardening Service Included, Tenant pays all utilities. One pet only upon approval, under 45 lbs, $250.00 pet deposit.