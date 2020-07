Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom property in Chula Vista's popular Rancho Del Rey neighborhood. Recently updated with new carpet and paint. Good sized bedrooms, private backyard, 2 car garage, come take a look! You can't beat this location within easy walking distance of schools and parks, shopping nearby. Easy commuting on the 805 or 125 freeways and just a short drive to 32nd Street Naval Base.