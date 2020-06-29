All apartments in Chula Vista
778 Eastshore Terrace #183

778 Eastshore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

778 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Eastlake Villa Martinique, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Community Pool! - Single story, 2 BR, 2 Bath condo features two master suites with each bedroom having it's own bath! Enjoy the wonderful view from the patio! Beautiful mature trees & lush landscape of Eastlake with wonderful westerly breezes. Efficiency kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range/oven, dishwasher, laundry hookups which will accommodate full size machines. Summer fun - Community Pool! Owner pays water, trash,sewer. 1 car garage, 1 space. Pets upon approval, $250 pet deposit. Please contact DRW at (619) 421-9090 or e-mail to frontdesk@thedrwgroup.com to schedule a showing. Thank You! www.DRWGroup.biz

Please see our video tour of the property at https://vimeo.com/411166701

(RLNE4572486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 have any available units?
778 Eastshore Terrace #183 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 have?
Some of 778 Eastshore Terrace #183's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 currently offering any rent specials?
778 Eastshore Terrace #183 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 pet-friendly?
Yes, 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 is pet friendly.
Does 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 offer parking?
Yes, 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 offers parking.
Does 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 have a pool?
Yes, 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 has a pool.
Does 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 have accessible units?
No, 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 Eastshore Terrace #183 has units with dishwashers.
